A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl accused him of allegedly repeatedly raping her over the past three years.

Mairon Aiken, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, each as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim told police that in 2017 she awoke to the suspect on top of her. The suspect was allegedly sexually assaulting her when she woke up, according to the prosecution in documents filed in Superior Court.

She allegedly told officers that the suspect raped her four or five more times until she reached the eighth grade, with the last incident possibly happening in 2019, when the victim was still in middle school.

The girl reported the allegations to police in August of last year after the suspect sat down next to her and started to touch her upper right thigh, documents state.

The Office of the Attorney General also announced indictments were handed down separately against four men accused of unrelated sexual abuse cases, three of them involving underage victims.

• Jesse Francis Flores Pangelinan, 21, arrested in May 2020, was indicted recently with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, Post files state.

• John Anthony Chargualaf, 34, was arrested in June 2020 and indicted recently with indecent exposure as a third-degree felony. He allegedly showed his genitals to a 14-year-old girl known to him.

• Jerome Taimanao Atalig, 48, was arrested last month and indicted recently with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor. He allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl known to him, the prosecution stated in court documents.

• Fred Francisco Blas, 63, was arrested last month and indicted recently. He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The retired Guam Fire Department captain allegedly raped a 31-year-old woman known to him, but told police that it was consensual.