A seventh suspect was arrested in connection with the slaying of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning.

Jerome Camacho Cruz, 36, self-surrendered to Superior Court of Guam marshals on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension and on a warrant of arrest.

Guam police issued a wanted flyer on New Year’s Eve asking the community to assist them in the capture of Cruz.

Cruz is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Investigators confirmed Cruz’s arrest is related to the arrest of murder defendant Ronat Chutaro.

Ronat Chutaro was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing Wakuk in Tamuning on Dec. 8, 2020. Ronat Chutaro was on the run from authorities for most of December and more than a handful of people have been arrested for allegedly helping him evade police.

Ronat Chutaro has said he stabbed Wakuk in self-defense.

8th suspect wanted

GPD is also asking the community for assistance in locating a possible eighth suspect.

Police identified him as 18-year-old Kopich Chutaro, also known as "Osama." He is wanted for questioning.

Kopich "Osama" Chutaro is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatch at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.