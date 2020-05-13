A new COVID-19 case was reported out of Guam Regional Medical City on Tuesday out of 54 tests conducted.

GRMC has been designated as the non-COVID-19 hospital on the island.

The Joint Information Center confirmed this latest case now brings the total positive count for Guam to 152. That includes five deaths and 124 recoveries. Since March 12, there have been 3,939 tests conducted for Guam's civilian community.

Twenty-three patients still have COVID-19.

“COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day,” according to a JIC press release. “Cumulative test results will be provided this evening once all tests from today are finalized.”

A total of four samples were tested at the Public Health lab on Monday. All test results came back negative.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services continues expanded testing this week.

Tests will be performed today at the Guma Trankilidat in Tumon and then on Friday at the GHURA public housing in lower Agat, upper Agat and Merizo. Testing is free and open to anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.