A Superior Court of Guam grand jury handed down the indictment against the five defendants on June 9.

Evin Babauta Pangelinan, 21, was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and discharge of firearms and reckless conduct as misdemeanors.

Kyle Joaquin Topasna, 20, was charged with reckless conduct and three counts of discharge of firearms as misdemeanors.

Karey Lee Willey, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

Narson Marsian, 23, was charged with three counts of criminal mischief and aggravated assault as third-degree felonies, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

Marson Kintin, 23, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

They are scheduled to answer to the charges on June 29.

Shooting

Topasna and Pangelinan allegedly told investigators Willey was the man seen on cell phone video getting the firearm from Topasna.

Topasna allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed a gun from his friend and fired three rounds into the air during the incident.

Pangelinan allegedly told officers he was at the park when unknown men began to "bash" his and others' vehicles. One of the men then swung a machete at Pangelinan, resulting in his friend shooting a gun multiple times into the air, court documents state.

Pangelinan allegedly admitted to asking his friend for the weapon and shooting one round toward the back of a car.

Pangelinan was accused of trying to kill Marsian, the indictment states.

Damaging cars

Kintin, Marsian, and Handarson Sony, 28, were later arrested by police after being accused of having machetes and damaging cars at the park that day.

The court had dismissed all charges without prejudice against Sony stating in court that prosecutors lacked probable cause to bring the case to trial.

Kintin admitted he had a machete and chased the "CHamorus" with it, court documents state.

Kintin allegedly admitted that he and Marsian grabbed their machetes and ran after a man who had shot at them.

Marsian told investigators that a truck came too close to his car and he responded by trying to grab the tailgate, documents state. He allegedly admitted to getting upset after hearing the gunfire and told his friends to run after the other group.

The incident caused a temporary closure of the parking lot at the park.

The closure was lifted following a meeting at the governor's office that included more than 20 automotive groups that gather regularly at the Paseo parking lot.