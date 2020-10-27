1 clinic applies on first day of GEDA's grant program

One clinic applied during Monday's opening of the application period for the Guam Economic Development Authority's federally funded health care system stabilization grant, which awards up to $50,000 for tier 1 facilities.

There's still no maximum grant award set for tier 2 facilities.

The program provides financial assistance to tier 1 and 2 health care facilities in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola on Monday confirmed the receipt of one application from a clinic. However, she had yet to verify whether the clinic signed off on the form that says they agree to public disclosure.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero created the grant program through a Sept. 29 executive order. The grant program is open to clinics that can demonstrate any amount of business loss via either their business privilege tax filings or some other acceptable form of documentation.

The grant is funded from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, under GEDA administration.

The program provides grants facilities whose practitioners are either medical providers whose licensure is governed by the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, and/or behavioral health providers whose licensure is governed by the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners.

The application period is from Oct. 26 through Nov. 30, and is subject to availability of funds.

Applications will be accepted via email to healthcare.grant@investguam.com, GEDA said. More information about the program is available on GEDA's website at www.investguam.com/healthcare or by calling GEDA at 647-4332.

GEDA also has a pandemic grant program for small businesses.