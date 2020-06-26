The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed one additional COVID-19 case today, according to the Joint Information Center's end of day report. Added to the two that were reported earlier, Guam now has 248 total positive cases since tests started in March.

DPHSS, on Friday, tested 361 individuals for COVID-19 on Friday, June 26.

Results include 273 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the St. Francis church parking lot in Yona on Thursday.

Two cases tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS) and were reported earlier today.

There currently are 64 active cases. Guam has seen five deaths related to COVID-19. Also, ​179 have recovered.

Of the island's total cases, ​206 ​are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members.​