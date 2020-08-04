1 COVID patient at GMH on ventilator

One COVID-19 patient at the Guam Memorial Hospital is on a ventilator, governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco San Agustin and GMH's administration have confirmed.

The other two patients at GMH are in stable condition, the governor's press secretary added.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed the patient is 30 years old.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a large-scale public health emergency involving a respiratory disease like COVID-19, federal, state, or local stockpiled ventilators should be deployed to help critically ill patients first.

A ventilator helps patients who have trouble breathing on their own.