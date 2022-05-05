Homeowners experiencing pandemic-caused financial hardship have one day left to apply for the Guam Homeowner Assistance Fund Program which is funded by the federal government and run locally.

The pre-application period opened April 11 and closes May 6, according to the governor's office.

To date, $2 million in direct financial relief was issued to struggling homeowners and families, assisting 585 households since the program launched.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“With the recent lifting of our island’s final pandemic requirement, our people are ready to focus on the road to recovery,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press release.

The program provides up to $15,000 in financial aid per homeowner to address mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures. Funds awarded from the program are issued directly to the lender, utility or tax agency on behalf of the homeowner.

Applications are available for download at doa.guam.gov or can be picked up at the HAF office on the second floor, Suite 215, of the ITC Building in Tamuning.

For more information, contact HAF at 671-638-3814/3815.