The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation into a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

The incident was reported after 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a residence along Bonito Street in Tamuning.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao was at the scene but did not provide any details about the incident, only saying it is under investigation. He did confirm it was "an officer-involved shooting incident."

The Guam Daily Post was able to confirm that no officer was injured at the scene.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly confirmed medics were dispatched to an apartment building for a reported shooting.

Some of the residents in the area said the neighborhood is normally pretty quiet but on Tuesday evening they heard multiple gunshots from an apartment building along the street.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the area including a vehicle and several patrol cars as police conducted the investigation looking for gun casings and other evidence.

A woman was reportedly transported to Guam Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Her condition was unknown as of press time.

A male individual also sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police have not said if the man was shot and killed by officers who arrived to the scene.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division was activated to investigate the incident and were seen interviewing individuals in the area.

Internal Affairs Division officers were also on scene because at least one officer was involved in the shooting.

Police did not release any additional details about the incident.