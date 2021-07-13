The case against one of the men accused in a federal fraud case involving Hansen Helicopters Inc. has been dismissed because he has died.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood granted the prosecutor’s request to toss out the case against defendant Frank F. Litkei Sr. on Monday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice due to the death of the defendant.

Federal prosecutors intend to proceed with its case against Litkei’s company, Spares Inc., at a later date, court documents state.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Litkei was named in a second superseding indictment, along with John Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe, Phillip Kapp and Randall Rogers of Hansen Helicopters.

Charges

The charges against the co-defendants include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board; destruction, alteration or falsification of records; false statement; aircraft parts fraud; employing a mechanic without a mechanic's certificate; employing a pilot without a pilot's certificate; registration violations involving helicopters; bribery; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud; money laundering; and a notice of forfeiture allegation.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations, and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The men are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been deregistered because they were destroyed, scrapped or deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft.