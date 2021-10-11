Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio amended their organizational report for their 2022 reelection campaign, while Sen. James Moylan also filed documents for his reelection campaign.

They are so far the only teams that have filed organizational reports with the Guam Election Commission, which means they can already start raising and spending 2022 campaign funds in excess of $250.

The governor and lieutenant governor's reelection campaign team has already held some major fundraisers, including one at the Hyatt Regency Guam on Oct. 16, 2019, and a $500 per person fundraiser in February this year.

The governor's campaign team amended their organizational report, initially filed in 2019, to reflect the name of the new campaign treasurer, Toni Sanford, GEC said Friday.

Moylan's team, meanwhile, hasn't held any fundraiser since the filing of their organizational report, the senator said Friday.

Campaign fundraisers for the most part have been low key because of pandemic restrictions meant to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Fellow Democrat, Del. Michael San Nicolas, in September said he's seriously considering running for governor in 2022. If he does, he and the governor will face off in the Democratic primaries.

The primary election will be held Aug. 27, 2022, and the gubernatorial primary winners from the Guam Democratic and Republican parties will slug it out in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

No Republican has so far announced an intent to run for governor in 2022.

Meanwhile, 41 government of Guam officials have yet to file their 2020 financial disclosure reports with the GEC, about a week before the Oct. 19 deadline, according to acting GEC Executive Director Elizabeth Santos.

They're among at least 66 GovGuam officials who requested in April an extension to file their report, which would show their assets and liabilities.

Disclosure of personal finances is required of GovGuam elected and appointed public officials so the public can evaluate potential conflicts of interest, deter corruption and increase public confidence in government.

GEC now in Tamuning

The GEC has moved its offices to a new location in the Oka Building in Tamuning, after being housed in the GCIC Building in Hagåtña for 45 years.

Santos said the GEC's new office has been open to the public since Sept. 30.

While the front office is now operational, there is still a lot of unpacking and organizing that happens at the back office.

The commission's relocation to the second floor of the Oka Building will save the agency some $27,000 a year in rent, the agency has said. That's because Oka Building offered to lease the space for $10,500 a month, or $126,000 a year for about 4,200 square feet – lower than GCIC Building's offer of $12,750 a month, or $153,000 a year.

The GEC has been at the GCIC Building since 1976.

Santos said the GEC has started receiving customers who want to register to vote, GovGuam officials who want to file their 2020 financial report, and volunteer voter registrars turning in affidavits of registration.

The GEC will hold volunteer voter registrar training Oct. 20.