COVID-19 outreach events held this week targeting homeless populations yielded one positive test result on Thursday, according to Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, the chief public health officer at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. A total of 36 were tested Thursday at Tumon.

Public Health officials and nonprofit partners were out in force again Friday in Dededo for the fourth day of the outreach.

Virginia Posas was on her way home when she saw the station set up at Iglesia Circle and decided then to get tested.

"It's better to get tested now than contaminate other people," she said.

The mother of two said she is worried about her children becoming infected with the disease but, for now, they haven't been going out. The new school year is coming and, if her children do have to return to school, Posas said, she is "sort of" worried about that.

"You know, as a mother, of course, I'm always wanting to protect my kids," she said. "You never know if there's a second wave or whatever."

Posas recalled that even as more restrictions were going to be lifted under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, Guam did see a sudden spike of 11 new cases. This was reported on May 20.

Guam had 172 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. The count doesn't include more than 1,000 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.