Results of a new University of Guam study is helping to dramatically improve the monitoring of the damage caused by the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

Researchers are using a method developed by UOG professor Aubrey Moore that indicated 23% of the island’s coconut palms show signs of attack by the invasive species, according to a release from the university.

“High-definition digital images are recorded along roadsides of all major routes at a rate of one per second by a smartphone attached to a vehicle. In the lab, a computer program developed using an artificial intelligence technique called 'deep learning' examines every image to identify all the coconut palms, measure the CRB damage to each, and generate an interactive map,” UOG stated.

Affected area A map of the damage observed in UOG’s study can be found at url.uog.edu/crbdamage

The new method can now replace how the damage was previously monitored, which required visual assessments and inspections of individual palms. The change is a big improvement, Moore said.

“We can now quickly measure damage to tens of thousands of palms instead of a few hundred. This means that our damage estimates are much more precise,” he stated.

The surveys will be conducted bi-monthly and will be used to measure changes in damage in response to pest control activities.

The local methodology is expected to be mirrored throughout the region.

UOG said a similar roadside video survey is also being done on Rota for early detection of rhino beetle damage, and other islands in the Pacific are interested in the method as well. The effectiveness of drone imagery for islands without extensive roadways will be evaluated.

Moore’s work on monitoring CRB damage in Guam is supported by grants from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs and the U.S. Forest Service, according to UOG.