1 mailbox, 9 claimants: Walk-ins help identify issues with flagged unemployment claims

Gela Miranda-Santos and eight other workers displaced by COVID-19 used the same post office box for their unemployment claims. They're from four different families.

Lovely Sejalbo and four of her other family members displaced from tourism-related jobs also share one post office box address for their unemployment claims.

The anti-fraud system in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program flagged both groups' claims, because of the multiple use of the same mailboxes, they said.

Worried about a delay in receiving their unemployment claims, Sejalbo and her family on Monday visited the Guam Department of Labor's PUA satellite location at the Yona public library as walk-in clients.

"My issue was that me and four other family members share the same P.O. box and were flagged for fraud," she said.

With her driver's license in hand, showing the mail box number, she said Labor was able to verify her address and claim.

"Guam DOL didn't try to limit the number of people using the same mailbox but the clerk who helped me did mention that if the mailbox has been used four or more times, it gets flagged for possible fraud," Sejalbo told The Guam Daily Post.

The process of clearing up the issue took no more than 15 minutes for them, she said. She was furloughed on April 30.

Miranda-Santos, furloughed in March, said she and her fellow claimants' mailbox issues were fixed during their second attempt, in just a few minutes at the PUA satellite office at the Yona library.

"All nine PUA claimants use the same mailbox," she said, from four different families.

Massive fraud

A massive number of claims flagged as fraudulent, traced mostly from outside Guam, held up several legitimate claims from displaced Guam workers for weeks.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola, when sought for comment on Tuesday, said the department is reevaluating and making adjustments to a few new fraud measures.

Because of the delicate nature of the topic, there's not much more that the department can share at this time.

It's common on Guam to share the same mail boxes.

Meanwhile, thousands of legitimate claimants have started receiving their needed assistance this week, as part of the $60 million batch released.

"To others waiting for their PUA, I know it's a cliché, but being patient will make the waiting time go by quick. DOL is there to help especially with the great idea of having two satellite offices accepting walk-ins," Sejalbo said.

Guam Labor is awaiting the availability of the second PUA allotment from the U.S. Department of Labor, amounting to $185 million.

The next batch of payments using the second allotment is being processed.

Initial claims breach 40,000-mark

Sejalbo and Miranda-Santos, along with their family members, are among the 35,570 Guam workers who were laid off, furloughed or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as of Tuesday, according to data from Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator at Labor.

This is based on the reporting of 2,031 employers on Labor's hireguam.com, she said.

But the total number of initial claims filed as of Tuesday had already reached 40,523, more than the actual number of employer-reported displaced workers.

The discrepancy is partly because of fraudulent claims and partly because of self-employed individuals who were not part of the separation notices count, Labor said.

Labor earlier projected the number of COVID-displaced workers to reach some 38,000, and requested a $924 million budget.

Sejalbo said were it not for PUA and the help from her father and other family members, she wouldn't be able to make it through these challenging times.

"It really hurt us when me and four other family members were laid off from our jobs in the tourism or hospitality industry. Bills were piling up, and our only source of income for a long while until PUA came, was my dad," she said.

Downed phone lines

Labor announced on Tuesday that all of its PUA phone lines will be nonoperational today.

For those in need of assistance, PUA customer service representatives will be ready to assist walk-in customers as much as space allows, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Yona and Agat public libraries, Labor said.

First-time PUA applicants and those needing to fix outstanding issues on their claims are welcome, Labor said, adding that clients must bring all relevant documents with them.

The PUA processing center and call center are officially moving to a new location, and phone lines will be down as they are transferred, Labor said.

The inoperable numbers will include the direct appointment lines, as well as Guam Labor's "option 6" on the 311 hotline menu. This will not affect the other options on 311.

Labor is moving to a new processing center location after its $100,000 agreement with the Guam Community College for a PUA processing center and call center expired by the end of July.