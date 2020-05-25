1 more COVID-19 case increases total to 166

An additional confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported by the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority on Sunday, raising Guam's total to 166, more than two months after Guam's first cases emerged in March.

The patient in this latest case reported recent travel to the continental United States and was identified while staying in a government quarantine facility, according to the government's Joint Information Center.

There have been five COVID-19 deaths on Guam and 138 people released from isolation.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 97 individuals for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Sunday's one additional COVID-19 case was confirmed by GMH.

The information center also released new criteria for the release of cases from isolation, implemented on May 22:

For persons having symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and any other symptoms attributed to COVID-19 infection; and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared – or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared – and at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test.

For persons without symptoms, at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first – or most recent – positive COVID-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.

Quarantined travelers moved

More than 60 individuals completing their mandatory 14-day quarantine in the Hotel Santa Fe have been transferred to Oceanview Garden Court due to issues with the current facility, the information center stated. The move will not affect an individual's scheduled release date.