There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported from 110 samples that were tested on Tuesday.

86 samples were taken at the Astumbo Gym during expanded testing that was opened to all Dededo and Yigo residents. One sample returned positive for COVID-19 while 85 came back negative.

A second batch of samples from the island's hospitals and clinics was run through the Department of Public Health Laboratory. All 24 samples returned back negative, according to the Joint Information Center.

Guam's total COVID count is now 145 with 129 recoveries.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will continue offering testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms at the Astumbo Gym on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing for Central residents will be conducted on Thursday at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Agat Senior Citizens Center on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.