The Department of Public Health Laboratory reported 1 new positive COVID-19 case on Monday. The department conducted tests on 16 samples. 12 were returned negative and 3 were deemed inconclusive. This brings the total number of cases on Guam to 113.

The Joint Information Center reported 25 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 including 9 individuals who are over the age of 60.

Eleven were men and 14 were women. Five of the recovered patients live in the northern part of the island, 12 in central Guam, and 8 in the southern part of the island.

Seven of the recovered patients had recently traveled before they were confirmed to have the virus while 14 had no travel history at all. Public Health said six recovered patients are pending determination if they had any travel history.

The number of confirmed cases does not include the 155 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. The aircraft carrier is docked at Apra Harbor and the Navy has said none of the sailors have been hospitalized. Those who have tested positive are in isolation quarters on base while over 1,825 sailors who tested negative have been moved to local hotels to be quarantined for 14 days.