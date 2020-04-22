There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 based on testing that was conducted on Wednesday.

The Joint Information Center reported 34 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Department of Public Health Laboratory. All 34 samples returned negative.

One confirmed case was reported from a sample taken at Naval Hospital and tested at the Naval Health Regional Center in San Diego, California.

This means Guam's total COVID count is 137 with 13 active cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were three COVID patients who were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Officials have said they will expand testing capabilities including conducting targeted testing of vulnerable and high risk areas around the island.

There have been 119 patients who have recovered from the virus, according to DPHSS.

The number does not include the 710 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for the virus. The Navy said 43 sailors have recovered and eight sailors are being treated at Naval Hospital.