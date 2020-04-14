There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 from Diagnostic Laboratory Systems, a private laboratory contracted to run tests for the government. There were no new confirmed cases reported samples tested at the Department of Public Health Laboratory.

30 samples were tested at the government laboratory with conclusive test results, according to the Joint Information Center.

All 30 samples tested negative.

This brings Guam's total cases to 135.

There were 8 additional recoveries reported on Tuesday bringing the total to 66.