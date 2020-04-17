There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Guam after testing was conducted on Friday.

22 samples were tested at the Department of Public Health Laboratory. 1 sample was returned positive and 21 samples were returned negative.

10 samples were run at Guam Memorial Hospital that resulted in no new positive cases. All ten samples were returned negative.

There were no results available from samples tested by Diagnostic Laboratory Systems, a private laboratory contracted by the local government to test samples of asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

This brings Guam's total COVID count to 136.

There have been 97 recoveries to date, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.