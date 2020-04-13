There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported from testing conducted by the Department of Public Health Laboratory on Monday night, but there was one new clinically diagnosed case which is defined as someone who tested negative for the virus but imaging findings are consistent with COVID-19.

Testing resumed on Monday after the Easter holiday on Sunday.

40 samples were run through the government laboratory. Only 33 were Guam samples. Zero samples tested positive and 33 were returned negative, according to the Joint Information Center.

The other 7 samples were from the CNMI. Those results were not available for release.

For the clinically diagnosed case, the Joint Information Center said the individual tested negative for COVID-19 but has symptoms of the virus and epidemiological links to a confirmed case.

This brings the total number of cases to 134.

This number does not include the 585 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. Joint Region Marianas Adm. John Menoni said those who tested positive are being housed in facilities located on Naval Base Guam. He would not provide the conditions of the two sailors who were hospitalized last week at Naval Hospital.

There have been 58 recoveries from the virus including 19 individuals who are over the age of 60. 11 had traveled within the last 14 days and 30 had no travel history while 17 are still pending determination.