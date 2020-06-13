1 new coronavirus case for Guam; total now at 185

The U.S. Naval Hospital Guam reported one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

According to Saturday’s Joint Information Center press release, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) also ran tests. All 15 individuals tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

No other information was available regarding the person who tested positive at the Naval Hospital.

That brings the total cases to 185 since tests started on March 12. Guam has seen five deaths and 168 people have been released from isolation.

There are now 12 active cases on Guam.