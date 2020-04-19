A 57-year-old man from the CNMI is in stable condition and being monitored after testing positive for the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

Gov. Ralph Torres, his COVID-19 task force and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the new case, which brings CNMI’s total confirmed case count to 14.

The man was among the first people who were tested by CHCC.

CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for his most immediate contacts, which includes close family members, friends and associates. CHCC continues to work with the governor’s COVID-19 task force to expand designated isolation areas to closely monitor the well-being of individuals with symptoms.

This was the first case to be confirmed at the CHCC laboratory using a newly acquired testing device – ID NOW by Abbott/Alere. Previously, the CNMI had to send samples to the Guam Public Health Laboratory to be tested.

As of April 17, the CNMI submitted 62 specimens for COVID-19 testing to Guam. All 62 have been processed, resulting in 13 positive and 49 negative. Through CHCC testing, three specimens have been processed, resulting in one positive and two negative.

The ID NOW COVID-19 assay is now available for use under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization, according to the press release. The ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test delivers high-quality molecular positive results in as little as five minutes, targeting the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp Gene.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services purchased the testing device, according to the press release. Officials noted CHCC will use this system in accordance with the HHS testing strategy.

There are different tests for COVID-19, and more tests are being developed every day. To decide which test to use, medical providers must factor in the circumstance of the patient, the availability of these test types, the characteristics and limitations of the test, and whether the test is FDA-approved.

SUBHEAD:

Who gets tested?

At this time, providers are using the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 testing strategy. This prioritizes testing for:

• Priority 1

– Patients and health care facility workers with symptoms at the hospital or alternate care sites.

• Priority 2

– Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms.

– Patients 65 years of age or older with symptoms.

– Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

– First responders with symptoms.

• Priority 3

– Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

– Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms.

– Health care facility workers and first responders.

– Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

SUBHEAD:

Stay home, stop the spread

The CNMI governor’s COVID-19 task force and CHCC continue to encourage residents within the Marianas to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others.

● Stay home as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary travel or public places.

● Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.

● Pick up food through drive-thru, take-out or delivery options.

● Only one healthy adult from the household should run necessary errands, such as getting groceries or picking up medications. Leave children, elderly and other vulnerable people at home as much as possible. When returning home from an errand, wash your hands before doing anything else.

● Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. People at high risk should stay at home as much as possible.

● Create a household plan of action: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/checklist-household-ready.html

● Ensure a 30-day supply of all medicines.