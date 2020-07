One person tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

The new positive case was listed as being tested by Naval Health Research Center/U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The new case brings Guam's total confirmed cases to 313. There have been five deaths and 213 people have been released from isolation. There are 95 active cases.

Of the total cases, 266 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members.