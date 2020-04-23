1 new dengue case in March

One local dengue case was confirmed on March 4, said Dr. Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

In late February, the governor had declared in her State of the Island address that "our dengue fever outbreak is over." Two days later, health officials confirmed another dengue case on Feb. 26. This person's symptoms started on Feb. 8.

Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, has said Guam would need to go 40 days without a new case before the island can be declared “dengue-free.”

Guam's first locally transmitted case of dengue was confirmed last August. Cases prior to that were from people who had contracted it while traveling.

The CDC lists nine travel-associated dengue cases and 12 locally transmitted cases were reported on Guam in 2019.

Since the March case, six people have tested negative for dengue on Guam, said DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo.

For statistics on dengue in the U.S. territories, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/dengue/statistics-maps/2020.html.