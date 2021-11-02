1 of 4 COVID-19-linked deaths was DOA

Another Guamanian's death, one of the four most recently linked to COVID-19, has been reported as dead on arrival, and officials are reiterating the need for residents to be aware of warning signs.

This brings the island's total deaths linked to the novel coronavirus to 242. The JIC reported:

• The 239th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 29. The patient was a 78-year-old woman who wasn't vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 22.

• The 240th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 30. The patient was a 46-year-old man who was vaccinated but, according to the JIC, had "unknown underlying health conditions." He tested positive on Oct. 29.

• The 241st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Oct. 31. The patient was a 63-year-old woman. She was not vaccinated, the JIC reported, and also had "unknown underlying health conditions." She tested positive on Oct. 28.

• The 242nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 31. The patient was a 95-year-old woman who wasn't vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 20.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero sent condolences to the families, saying she and her husband, first gentleman Jeff Cook, as well as Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio ask the community to join them in prayer.

"Remembering the lives of those we have lost to this virus especially as the holidays draw near should give us pause. Let's honor their legacies and do everything that we can to protect all those around us," she stated.

With news of another person reported as dead on arrival, officials continue to urge residents to look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and to seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you or someone you know is having trouble breathing, has persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or has bluish lips or face.

Additionally, outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy is still available for residents at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center.

The COVID-19 treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine, but can prevent severe illness and hospitalization for those who have recently tested positive for the virus, officials have said.

Patients may receive the therapy if they meet the eligibility criteria through a referral from their private physician, a COVID-19 community test site or a hospital, the JIC reported. The clinic is run by DPHSS, in partnership with the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Guam National Guard.

New cases

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 29 to 31 as other cases had been reported over the weekend. Official case counts are as follows:

• Oct. 29: 111 cases confirmed out of 889 tests.

• Oct. 30: 78 of 1,320 test positive for COVID-19; 36 cases were previously reported. Forty cases were identified through contact tracing.

• Oct. 31: 44 of 735 test positive for COVID-19; 21 cases were previously reported. No cases were identified through contact tracing.

COVID-19 community testing continues to be offered free of charge this week.

DPHSS will provide rapid antigen testing:

• Nov. 3 to 6: From 8 a.m. to noon at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan.

• Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon at the DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center.

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at:

• University of Guam: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays (every day except Nov. 2)

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays; 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays.

• DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

Food distribution

The Emergency Food Assistance Program continues this week. According to the JIC, residents are asked to bring reusable bags to pick up food commodities, which will be distributed specifically for residents of each village:

• Hågat: 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the community center.

• Ordot/Chalan Pago: 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at the mayor's office.

• Agana Heights: 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the mayor's office.

• Sinajana: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 8 at the mayor's office.