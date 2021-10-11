With the recent retirement of two psychiatrists from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the agency now finds itself down to one psychiatrist, who also happens to be on extended leave but remains on call for emergencies.

However, that doesn't mean Behavioral Health is unable to serve clients in need of psychiatric services, according to Director Theresa Arriola.

"We have (medical) doctors ... and psychologists and counselors who collaborate for proper care for our consumers," Arriola said. "So, despite the fact that we only have one psychiatrist who is on extended leave and only on call for emergencies, it doesn't prevent the department from properly providing services to the people."

One psychiatrist left Behavioral Health on Sept. 17, while another, who had been planning to leave for the Philippines, retired shortly thereafter.

Five psychiatrists are needed at the agency, Arriola said, but she has spoken out before about how challenging it is to hire psychiatrists amid a national shortage of behavioral health professionals and a worldwide shortage of psychiatrists.

"The clinical team is more than a psychiatrist," Arriola said.

In addition to medical doctors and other current staff who can provide services, the director said, Behavioral Health, by the end of October, will be bringing on board two psychiatric nurse practitioners who have script-writing authority.

The agency is also attempting to bring in an American psychiatrist currently practicing in Qatar. But this person is the only psychiatrist at his hospital, and wants to ensure that a team is ready to replace him before he relocates to Guam – a "perfect example" of how resources are stretched by the worldwide shortage, Arriola said.

The other major national concern in the behavioral health field is staff burnout, according to Arriola.

To manage compassion fatigue, COVID-19-related fatigue and other stresses associated with an increased workload, Arriola said, Behavioral Health ensures staff take proper time off. And that's the reason the agency's lone psychiatrist is on extended leave, she added.

"He needed a mental health break because he was running on, I don't know, 16 months without vacation. So when he asked for an extended leave I had to grant it because he's no good to me if he's burnt out," Arriola said.

"So even though things might be slow, and appointments might be slow, you'll get the appointment. But it's going to have to happen at a time when the workforce is at the optimum level. We never want to run our workforce to the ground just to push out the numbers," she added.

Rising numbers of inpatients, calls to hotline

Calls to the Behavioral Health crisis hotline rose exponentially with the onset of COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, the agency took about 25 to 30 calls to its hotline per month. The number of calls now is reaching into the hundreds. In September, Behavioral Health received more than 1,000 calls to its hotline, up from about 700 in July.

But, as may be expected, Arriola said, hotline calls don't necessarily result in psychiatric needs or inpatient services, and may be handled by trained staff taking the calls. If more in-depth services are needed, she said, an appointment to see a counselor is scheduled.

"People are being seen by counselors, psychologists, medical doctors and those kinds," she said.

But since the pandemic, there has "definitely" been an increase in the number of adult inpatients, with the unit having seen 14 or 15 patients, and sometimes a full 16, Arriola said, bringing the facility to its maximum. The average before the pandemic was six or seven patients. However, it seems for now that the numbers are leveling off to nine, 10 or 11 patients, according to Arriola.

"And that's probably because more people are starting to become maintained. ... A lot of our inpatient units are also repeats, meaning those in the community often picked up by the officers. Mostly homeless, and things of that nature. But I think we're doing a pretty good job on the counseling side, getting them other services. ... It's all about making sure our clients receive quality care, but it's a proper level. Not everybody needs to be in an inpatient unit," Arriola said.

There is a silver lining to the pandemic. COVID-19 brought new federal funding to Guam and other parts of the nation, in addition to the challenges it has wrought.

"In the past, prior to COVID hitting our shores, there wasn't a dedicated staff that handles the crisis hotline. Today, the crisis hotline is well staffed, ... and we're able to do that because of all the federal dollars that we have received. So there's no way, after COVID leaves – because COVID will leave one day ... there's no way that it can revert back to pre-COVID operations. And that was our inpatient unit nurses handling the phone. No way," Arriola said. "We have an aftermath of COVID that we're going to still be seeing a large increase of consumers here at Guam Behavioral Health. And my job is to bring in and hire as many providers as possible. And that's what we do."

Those seeking behavioral health services can call 671-647-8833 or 671-647-8834.