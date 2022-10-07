'1 section' of FBLG Middle School shut down

Some sections of the F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School campus in Yigo have been condemned, the Guam Department of Education confirmed in an interview with The Guam Daily Post.

“As we continue to do our assessment on our review of the school, we, of course, with safety being the primary focus of our assessment, and students being in these classrooms, a determination was made that in the best interest of our students and our staff, we needed to shut down certain classrooms in the one section,” said Francis Santos, acting GDOE superintendent.

This decision comes a little over a month after chunks of a concrete ceiling fell to the ground at the Yigo campus, according to photos circulated widely on social media and chat groups after an earthquake rattled the island.

Although planning is in the preliminary stages, Santos confirmed that the middle school campus will shut down entirely in the future.

“Plans are still ongoing ... between the school leadership and Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations and student services, on preparing the plan of action for FBLG as we prepare to ... more than likely vacate the school,” Santos said.

Temporarily closing down the campus will allow restoration efforts to begin, Santos told the Post.

“That way we can begin to repair and renovate the much-needed structural integrity issues that are facing us at that school,” he said.

No final decision has been made as to where the FBLG students will be housed, however, there are some campuses being eyed.

“We do have options, which is a good thing. But all of that will need to be discussed starting at the leadership of the school and, of course, we will go to the stakeholders, ... the parents, the students, the community will all hear our plans and we will definitely listen to them and address their concerns. But keep in mind that the primary focus of the assessment and our decisions will be based on the safety of our kids,” Santos said.

FBLG will be the second school to be shut down due to recent safety concerns.

Classes at Oceanview Middle School in Hågat are expected to move to Southern High School in Santa Rita-Sumai for the rest of the academic year, Santos announced two weeks ago.

The move is anticipated to occur in December. Repairs for Oceanview Middle School will take place while the school's students and staff are housed at Southern High.

Post files show that after a visit to the southern middle school campus by one lawmaker and officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the relocation was recommended in part "because of the heavy smell of mold.”

In the meantime, some classes were relocated to another part of the Hågat campus. The move to Southern High was scheduled for December to avoid disrupting class instruction, according to department officials.