Getting help Call the Behavioral Health crisis hotline at 647-8833/4. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is also available at 1-800-273-8255.

About every six days in the last three months alone, someone died by suicide on Guam.

This is based on data from the Guam Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which shows 15 suicide deaths or five each month in June, July and August.

During the same three months last year, there were six suicide deaths.

From March to August this year, there have been 19 suicide deaths.

No family should have to go through this, according to health professionals, who said help is available to anyone, 24 hours a day, by calling the Behavioral Health crisis hotline at 647-8833/4. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is also available at 1-800-273-8255.

Guam is currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the worst global health and financial crises in modern times.

Guam public health officials have required physical distancing, quarantine and isolation to stop the spread of the disease, with limited success.

The pandemic has also forced businesses to shut down – some temporarily and others permanently – which has resulted in some 37,000 workers laid off, furloughed or with reduced work hours.

'Be a good listener'

"There is a direct link between the COVID-19 pandemic and suicide," according to Marie Virata Halloran, a registered nurse and executive director of Rainbows for All Children and LifeWorks Guam.

Halloran helps people deal with painful life challenges, and provides training and curricula for establishing peer-support groups for children and adults needing help.

Besides the anxiety and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there is also financial desperation that may lead to depression, hopelessness and even thoughts of suicide, Halloran said.

An example of that direct link, she said, is a family whose breadwinner was furloughed from his hotel job.

The wife, according to Halloran, said that her husband was thinking of hanging himself because he couldn't handle not being able to provide for their six children and feared they could end up homeless if they were unable to pay rent.

"If someone tells you they feel and think hopeless, be a good listener," Halloran said Wednesday. "Instead of asking 'Why?' say, 'Can you please tell me more' so that the person won't become defensive and will be able to share more."

Refer them or seek professional help for them, she said.

"Some people are not comfortable talking about suicide – not because they don't want to, but because they don't know how," she said. "Get help."

Call for help

Dr. KristiAnna Whitman, project director of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's Focus on Life and Youth Suicide Prevention Grant, on Wednesday said a person doesn't need a mental health issue to call for help when they're anxious about something.

"Even if you just want to connect to someone because you're alone at home, or you just want to take a short break from the people you're with right now, call us at 647-8833 or 34. There is help. And with help, you can get better," Whitman said.

The center's crisis hotline has seen a spike in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic started, she said.

"A pandemic does lend itself to heightened behavioral response," Whitman said. "It's more of physical distancing, not social distancing. You may not be physically connecting right now but you can always connect to people, by phone, by email, by chatting with them. Check on the people you care about."

Getting exercise or going outside for fresh air also helps, she said.

September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, and the center will soon be announcing events to mark the occasion, Whitman said. The GBHWC has received a federal grant to help boost mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We have to be more caring'

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares on Wednesday said as a mayor, she's seen up close how the pandemic has increased anxiety and worry among residents.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she said, a family told her about thoughts of suicide.

"Because of the COVID-19, people didn't know what to do and what to expect because of the lockdown," she said. "I referred the family to the professionals. And I reminded them about the power of prayer."

One day, she also sat down with a teenager at a park, with her mask on, who told Savares that she just wanted "to get away for a while from what's going on at home."

"I told her to do good at school," Savares said. "But when she goes home, that's a different story. The family is important, and right now, because of COVID-19, we have to be more caring about each other at home."

Statistics

Guam's monthly suicide death statistics from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner:

January: 4

February: 3

March: 0

April: 1

May: 3

June: 5

July: 5

August: 5

Suicide deaths during the first eight months of 2020 still fall below the prior years' numbers: