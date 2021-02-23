1-week pause in COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccination will have to pause for at least a week, starting this Saturday, because the doses on island are almost gone.

The additional doses are expected to arrive on March 5, the Joint Information Center said.

Vaccination will resume once the additional vaccines arrive.

Nearly 93% of the vaccine doses on island have been administered as of Sunday, which means 3,660 doses remain.

JIC said 17,427 on Guam have been fully vaccinated, while 30,213 got at least the first dose. The total number of residents who received the vaccine is 47,640 as of Sunday.

If delays are unavoidable or if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines may be administered "up to six weeks or 42 days after the first dose."

This is according to JIC, citing information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Short-term deferral of the second dose will not decrease the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, nor will affected individuals be required to restart the vaccination series," JIC said.

As Guam nearly used its February doses, the Department of Public Health and Social Services' vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, operated by the Guam National Guard, will have to pause until the arrival of additional vaccines late next week.

However, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other officials said Guam is anticipating the arrival of 35,260 doses for March, the largest amount received since December.

Prior monthly doses received were only between 15,000 and 19,300.

On Monday, there were 84 individuals that were vaccinated at the Santa Rita Senior Citizens Center on Monday, the latest in the village-based vaccination clinics, according to Grace Bordallo, Public Health spokesperson.

Village-based vaccination will continue at the Yona Gym on Tuesday, and at the Barrigada Community Center on Friday, both from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second doses prioritized

Those who anticipate receiving their second dose of Pfizer on Saturday, Feb. 27, are encouraged to proceed to the UOG vaccination clinic on Friday, JIC said.

But the vaccination clinic at UOG from Tuesday to Friday this week will proceed as scheduled, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Priority will be given to those receiving the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

For the first dosage, Pfizer is limited to 60 doses per hour because of the limited supply.

All Eventbrite slots are full for this week, and there's limited walk-ins accepted every hour.

On Monday, Mark Scott, public affairs officer for the Guam National Guard, issued a list of frequently asked questions about the vaccine supply and vaccination schedule.

Scott said the list of FAQs is a joint effort by the Guam National Guard, Public Health, and Adelup.

Q: Why is there a shortage?

A: The shortage of vaccines is due to a high global demand, combined with severe winter weather in the U.S. mainland. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero requested an advance shipment, but it was not available. Once the next shipment arrives, expected on March 5, the UOG clinic will reopen to ensure residents can complete their vaccination series.

Q: I’m due for dose 2 on Feb. 27. What does this mean for me?

A: For Moderna, the UOG Clinic will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 27, for both EventBrite appointments and walk-ins. Schedule at a later date when the next shipment arrives, expected on March 5. Patients due on Feb. 27 will not be allowed to walk-in at an earlier date. If those due on Feb. 27 have an appointment already scheduled for an earlier date, they will be given their second dose on their appointment date.

A: For Pfizer: The UOG Clinic will be closed Saturday Feb. 27, for both EventBrite appointments and walk-ins. Since there are only 67 Pfizer dose 2 patients expected on Saturday Feb. 27, Pfizer dose 2 patients will be allowed four days prior. You may also reschedule for a later time when the next shipment arrives, expected on March 5.

Q: I’m due for my dose 2 between March 1-5. What does this mean for me?

A: The UOG Clinic will be closed from March 1-5, for both EventBrite appointments and walk-ins. Please schedule at a later time when the next shipment arrives, expected on March 5.

Q: How late can I get my dose 2 while still being effective at preventing COVID?

A: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose with no loss of efficacy.

Q: I want to get my dose 1. Can I still get it?

A: Yes. Pfizer dose 1 will be available to eligible candidates at the UOG clinic this week until the clinic closes on Friday at 7 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted at a limited hourly rate. Patients wishing to avoid the longest lines of the day at 1 p.m. are encouraged to come in the late afternoon or early evening.

Q: EventBrite is booked, but I’m due for my dose 2 between Feb. 22-26. Can I walk-in?

A: Yes. Moderna walk-ins are accepted at a limited hourly rate on the day you are due, but not earlier. Pfizer walk-ins are accepted at a limited hourly rate, and may be up to four days early. A reminder: the UOG clinic will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 27. Patients wishing to avoid the longest lines of the day at 1 p.m. are encouraged to come in the late afternoon or early evening.