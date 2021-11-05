A man who was involved in the deadly attack on Sonter Soukin in Anigua in 2019 has been sentenced to serve one year in prison.

Harvey Kansou was sentenced by Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday.

In March 2020, the murder indictment against Kansou was dismissed after the court agreed with the defense's claim of double jeopardy.

Kansou was charged with misdemeanor assault before Soukin died at the hospital. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in July 2019 after he was indicted in Soukin's death.

Barcinas cleared Kansou of the charges of murder but denied the defense's request to dismiss the related misdemeanor case.

"The defendant's actions contributed to a man's death," said Assistant Attorney General Katie Nepton. "We are thankful to the court for imposing the maximum jail time for a misdemeanor offense."

Co-defendant JK Sukion was sentenced to eight years in prison in July for his part in the deadly attack which involved a metal pipe, after he was convicted of manslaughter.