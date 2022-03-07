Dr. John and Sera Taitano donated $10,000 to the Guam Tano Ta Lions Club Mobile Health Clinic fund on Dec. 29, 2021. The Mobile Health Clinic fund raised over $220,000 to purchase a Mobile Health Clinic to provide diabetes education and services to those in the villages and the community. The Lions Club International Foundation awarded the Guam Tano Ta Lions a $150,000 diabetes grant and the community raised over $70,000 with corporate sponsors including Staywell Foundation, Matson Navigation, CopyXpress, Guahan Lions Club, and Past District Gov. Danny and Clare Cruz.

