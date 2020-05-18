More Economic Impact Payments are scheduled to be in the mail this week.

A total of 10,000 more checks have been printed, according to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

A total of 40,000 checks were processed and sent out last week with crowds of people getting their financial relief in their mailboxes.

“To hear the reactions of our people who are receiving the monies has been the driving force and driving factor between all the time and effort that we have been putting in to try to get these out,” Mansapit-Shimizu said. “To see our people getting the monies means a lot to me and to our teams. It’s been a very challenging time the last month and a half in going back and forth with the IRS and Treasury, working to finalize our plan and get our system ready.”

Last week, about $75.9 million in EIP was processed for Guam residents under the federal program to provide relief from COVID-19 hardships.

Rev & Tax also launched an online form for those who did not file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019 and had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 for an individual or $24,400 for married couples. The Economic Impact Payment for Non-Filers Form is now available on the DRT website at www.guamtax.com under "Forms & Publications."