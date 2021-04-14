Another 10,000 payments totaling $35.1 million in Economic Impact Payments have been processed and were transmitted to the Treasurer

of Guam Wednesday.

The payments will be paid by either paper check or direct deposit. To date, a total of $88.97 million in EIP 3 payments have been processed.

DRT will continue to process payments as quickly as possible and will provide updated information to the community as payments are processed.

On Saturday the US Treasury approved Guam's third EIP plan and 20,000 payments totaling $53.8 million was processed.

Most eligible people will get the third Economic Impact Payment automatically and won’t need to take additional action. DRT will use available information to determine eligibility and issue the

EIP 3 payment to eligible people who:

• Have a validly filed and processed 2020 tax return

• Have a validly filed and processed 2019 tax return if the 2020 return has not been submitted or is not validly processed yet

• Did not file a 2020 or 2019 tax return but filed an Economic Impact Payment for Non-Filers (EIP-NF) form on or before November 21, 2020.

• Are federal benefit recipients as of December 31, 2020 who do not usually file a tax return and received Social Security and Railroad Retirement Board benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veteran benefit recipients in 2020. DRT will use information provided from the IRS to determine eligibility for EIP-3.

DRT has launched its EIP 3 Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. The EIP Lookup Portal will allow for taxpayers to obtain information on their EIP 1, EIP 2, and EIP 3 Program payments.

You can find DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP 3 Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to

guameip@revtax.guam.gov.