The government of Guam has announced that more federal relief checks are scheduled to be in the mail this week.

A total of 10,500 more checks have been printed, according to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

These latest checks were processed on May 13 and are collectively worth $20 million which the federal government is providing to help Guam cope with the COVID-19 economic downturn.

To date, there have been ​154 COVID-19 cases​ on Guam. ​Five have died and ​126​ patients have been released from isolation.

The latest batch is in addition to the 40,000 checks that were processed and sent out last week when crowds of people went to the island's post offices to get their financial relief from the federal government in their mailboxes.

“To hear the reactions of our people who are receiving the moneys has been the driving force and driving factor between all the time and effort that we have been putting in to try to get these out,” Mansapit-Shimizu said. “To see our people getting the moneys means a lot to me and to our teams. It’s been a very challenging time the last month and a half in going back and forth with the IRS and Treasury, working to finalize our plan and get our system ready.”

Last week, about $95.9 million in relief checks were processed for Guam residents under the federal program to provide relief from COVID-19 hardships. More checks are expected to be processed this week.

All checks processed in the last week were subject to garnishments for child support in line with what is required by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Rev & Tax also launched an online form for those who did not file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019 and had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 for an individual or $24,400 for married couples. The Economic Impact Payment for Non-Filers Form is now available on the DRT website at www.guamtax.com under "Forms & Publications."