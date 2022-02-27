$10.6M in tax refunds to be mailed

The first of the tax refunds for tax year 2021 are expected to be in the hands of 2,586 residents in the next few days.

Adelup, on Friday evening, announced $10.6 million will be mailed or deposited into accounts of taxpayers who filed returns on or before Jan. 28, 2022.

According to the Feb. 12 tax refund report filed with the Legislature by Department of Revenue and Taxation, the government paid $171.5 million in tax refunds for tax year 2020. That’s an increase from tax year 2019’s $151.6 million, and 2018’s $147.1 million.

“Since taking office, we have resolved to turn around refunds more quickly from their filing date and have, in fact, achieved what no other administration has been able to do in decades. We are grateful for our people’s patience as we worked to change and improve the way their government serves them,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio thanked the employees at the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration who “have committed to ensuring that we keep to a consistent and accelerated schedule for the payment of refunds.”

On Feb. 23, the administration announced that $56.1 million was received from the federal government.

The advance payment of the Earned Income Tax Credit “ensures the timely payment of refunds for early filers, which the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration will begin processing in the next few days," the Rev and Tax stated in the press release.

In 2019, Del. Michael San Nicolas co-sponsored legislation that would require the federal government to provide funding for Guam's Earned Income Tax Credit, which mirrors federal EITC benefits.

For decades, Guam was federally mandated, to pay out EITC, which is a tax credit to help the working poor. However, unlike other local jurisdictions across the nation, the government of Guam had to pay it out of local funds. This is the first year Guam’s qualifying residents will receive federally-funded EITC payments.

Over the decades, EITC amounts had increased, rising to about $60 million in recent years.