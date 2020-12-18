10 cases identified out of 415 tests

TESTING SITE: DPHSS staff along with nurses assist a line of cars during the early hours of the free COVID-19 testing drive-thru at the parking lot of the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña on Dec. 12. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

 Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 415 tests performed on Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported.

Three cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,193 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 119 deaths, 461 cases in active isolation and 6,613 not in active isolation.

Today's COVID-19 Area Risk score is 1.6, well below the threshold of 5.0 or below which the government of Guam considers ideal. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you