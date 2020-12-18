10 cases identified out of 415 tests

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 415 tests performed on Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported.

Three cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,193 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 119 deaths, 461 cases in active isolation and 6,613 not in active isolation.

Today's COVID-19 Area Risk score is 1.6, well below the threshold of 5.0 or below which the government of Guam considers ideal.