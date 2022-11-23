10-day manhunt leads to suspect in Dededo shooting

A man suspected of having shot Edward Bamba in Dededo was arrested after a 10-day manhunt by police.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio revealed at a Tuesday morning press conference that Janus Galanote Tabbada was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Dededo homicide investigation that launched Nov. 12.

GPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the Chalan Eskuela area of Dededo. They found Bamba unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the chest. After interviewing witnesses and several persons of interest, they discovered that two men were observed in the area in a silver sedan.

Tabbada was later identified as a suspect and an all-points bulletin was issued for his vehicle. He was "actively evading apprehension," Ignacio said, before adding the vehicle was spotted twice Nov. 17, but fled upon detectives' attempts to stop the vehicle, damaging a GPD vehicle in the process.

The car was later found burned along the Okkodo pipeline area in Dededo.

Then, on Monday morning a woman reported she had been "abducted, held and beaten" by Tabbada and managed to escape with the help of a good Samaritan. She told police a woman, Dara Padama, assisted Tabbada in the abduction.

Ignacio explained, as GPD started a separate aggravated assault investigation, the woman was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment. Due to the circumstances, the hospital was placed on lockdown for "safety and security reasons and police presence was increased."

The woman further alleged it was not the first time she was attacked by Tabbada. However, she said she never reported it because she feared for her life.

In response to Tabbada's "escalation of violence," GPD's Criminal Investigation Division, Federal Task Force officers, Special Operations Division, Guam Highway Patrol and Community Crimes Task Force began a unified, continuous search for Tabbada in a 24-hour operation, Ignacio said.

"We felt it was necessary to put together a task force specific for a manhunt," Ignacio added.

Then, on Monday evening, Tabada, who was accompanied by Padama, was located and apprehended at the Micronesia Mall parking lot in a vehicle in which police found methamphetamine.

Motive

After police interviewed Tabbada, investigators established the motives for the killing and aggravated assault cases, which allegedly were related to "personal relationships and activities between the victims and the suspect," according to Ignacio, who was then asked if Bamba's death could have been drug-related.

"Although we know that Tabbada was found in possession of methamphetamine, we do know they actively used methamphetamine, but the motive for the shooting and the homicide had nothing to do with the drug trade or the use of ice and more to do with domestic relationships," Ignacio said.

To clarify further, Ignacio said, Tabbada and Bamba were in a "love triangle" with the beating victim, who was allegedly abducted by Tabbada after the death of Bamba.

A brief argument ensued before the Nov. 12 shooting, and two gunshots were heard outside of the Chalan Eskuela residence before Tabbada fled the area, a neighbor reported to The Guam Daily Post.

Criminal history

While both Tabbada and Padama have been arrested and confined at the Department of Corrections in connection with their suspected involvement in the alleged killing of Bamba and the abduction of the woman on Monday, it is not the first time either of them had run-ins with the law.

Prior to Tabbada's arrest this week, he was charged in 2019 with assault and, again in 2021, with aggravated assault. In both cases, after Tabbada was released, warrants for his arrest were issued. Prior to his most recent arrest, there was an active warrant in the 2021 case, prison records state.

Similarly, Padama was charged in 2021 with assault and, again this year, with family violence and terrorizing, according to DOC records.

Tabbada and Padama have yet to be charged in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with Bamba's slaying or the abduction.