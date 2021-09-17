10-digit dialing begins next month

Ten-digit dialing - entering the island's 671 area code before the local phone number - will be required late next month as Guam joins the nation in preparing to roll out the "988" hotline to the Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

The need for mental health services has been no more evident than during the pandemic. Just last month, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center saw calls to its crisis hotline jump as a new surge of COVID-19 cases took root.

By July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will route you to behavioral health services instead of having to dial the 1-800 national number or the local number for GBHWC.

Because 988 is already a prefix for some phone numbers on Guam, island residents must use 10-digit dialing so that the hotline can be implemented. This change will be required on Oct. 24 and affects all carriers on Guam.

While the deadline is still about a month away, residents can already make local calls using 10-digit dialing. Dialing local numbers without Guam's area code will no longer work after the October deadline.

Residents are advised to reprogram their phones and automatic dialing systems to utilize 10-digit dialing.

GTA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gayle said fax machines, often used in clinics and insurance companies, will have to be enabled for 10-digit dialing.

GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola said all states and territories received a 988 planning grant to develop an implementation plan for the hotline rollout. Guam received about $125,000 for the planning grant in February. The draft plan is due at the end of September but the deadline for the final plan is Jan. 21, 2022.

Joleen Respicio is the project director for the 988 state planning grant at GBHWC. The plan was developed alongside stakeholders involved in providing access and inclusion for at-risk groups, such as other 24-7 crisis call lines and emergency services.

Respicio said there are eight core planning areas, which were developed by the grantor, Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

These core areas include ensuring 24-7 coverage for all hotline calls, chats and text; identifying funding streams to support the call center; capacity building for the volume of calls that will come and providing follow-up services. Supporting operational, clinical and performance standards for answering calls; identifying key stakeholders and gathering feedback; ensuring systems are in place so that the call center has up to date local resource and referral listings; ensuring the call center can provide follow-up services; and ensuring that public messaging for the hotline is aligned with the national initiative, are also part of the plan.

When the 988 hotline is up next year and someone calls from Guam, they can expect their call to go through the central system and then be routed to the GBHWC call center.

The current GBHWC crisis hotline doesn't have chat or text capabilities yet, but the plan is to include chat and text for the 988 rollouts, as well as video for the future, according to Respicio.

"Our trained crisis counselors will of course answer the calls and do their appropriate counseling as well as any referrals that are necessary. And then of course, through that time they'll also provide the follow-up care," Respicio said.