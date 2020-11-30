The Guam Police Department’s 11th Police Officer Training Cycle is temporarily suspended after 10 recruits tested positive for COVID-19, according to Police Chief Steve Ignacio.

A recruit informed the department that an individual who lived in the same household had tested positive and he had experienced symptoms of the virus.

Ignacio said the department sent the 24 recruits from the cycle to be tested this weekend.

Ten of the 24 tested positive and are now in quarantine.

The remaining recruits who tested negative remain in isolation for the next 14 days.

“We are suspending instruction until such time that we get everybody's back into training mode. We will be speaking to GCC to see if the online learning can be moved from the GPD training center at Hakubotan to home online learning,” said Ignacio.

The 11 Police Officer Training Cycle cycle began on Nov. 16 and the recruits were scheduled to spend four months in the classroom before moving on to in-service learning and on-the-job training before graduating in approximately one year.

The police chief said the department had renovated the training center and had air purifiers and atomizers and sanitized in the classroom setting.

“We did everything we could do,” he said.

The cycle will resume once those who tested positive recover and come back with negative test results.