10 indicted on illegal drug possession charges

A Superior Court of Guam grand jury recently handed down indictments against 10 defendants on illegal drug possession charges.

Travis Jake Quichocho, 22, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He was initially arrested April 25, 2020, court documents state.

Joachim Fanoway, 57, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, operating a motor vehicle without a valid registration as a violation, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license as a violation. He was arrested April 16, 2020.

AF Alex, 32, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He was arrested April 28, 2020.

Raul Cabrera Umbuido, 52, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He was arrested April 10, 2020.

Leilani Kaitlyn Wright, 20, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. She was arrested April 27, 2020.

Johnny Matthew Acfalle, 42, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He was arrested April 28, 2020.

Kealii Otiwii Aina, 24, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He was arrested April 22, 2020.

The seven defendants are expected back in court March 12.

Michaelangelo Aguon Belen, 27, and Joey Junior Sanchez, 47, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Both were arrested Feb. 7.

Belen is scheduled to appear back in court Friday. Sanchez is to be back in court Feb. 26.

Megan Christimarie Ibanez Aguigui, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. She was arrested Feb. 9, and is scheduled to appear back in court Friday.