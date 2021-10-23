Nine students and one employee of Catholic schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Archdiocese of Agana. The new positive cases tested positive between Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Saint Anthony Catholic School in Tamuning reported that five students tested positive for the virus. Santa Barbara Catholic School, San Vicente Catholic School, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School, and Dominican Child Development Center each had one positive student. One employee from Bishop Baumgartner tested positive.

The schools have notified the Department of Public Health and Social Services and school administrators are working closely on contact tracing with DPHSS as well as the Archdiocese of Agana liaison on COVID-19.

The schools are following their COVID-19 mitigation protocols which include communicating with parents and the school community, identifying individuals who are deemed close contacts, and helping to coordinate testing for the affected students, according to the press release.

Since the return to on-site learning last Sept. 20, there have been 29 cases of COVID-19 reported by Catholic schools, 27 students and two employees.

Prayers continue to be offered by Archbishop Michael Byrnes, Superintendent of Catholic Education Father Val Rodriguez, and our Catholic school administrators. They ask everyone to pray for the affected individuals and their families and all who have contracted the virus.

