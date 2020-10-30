10 new GPD vehicles purchased with CARES Act funds

The Guam Police Department is purchasing 10 new Mitsubishi Outlanders, which were purchased using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funds.

The governor’s office was able to secure a purchase price for the Outlanders at $29,999, to include outfitting each vehicle with lights and sirens, totaling $299,990, according to GPD’s press release.

An online search shows that 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports SE models were being offered at discounted price of $21,995 at a Guam dealer.

“As we continue to respond to the current public health emergency, we also know that public safety must remain a top priority. With the additional patrol vehicles, more officers can be out on the streets and keep our people safe. These cars will also be used to assist Public Health in response to COVID-19 operations,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our police officers must work together with our health professionals to promote both public health and public safety, and we are giving them the resources they need to fulfill their mission.”

The Department of Public Works Office of Highway Safety secured funding to make a $9,999 purchase of a trailer through federal grants. GPD’s Highway Patrol Division will use the trailer at Driving While Intoxicated sobriety checkpoints. The Guam General Services Agency and the Bureau of Budget Management and Research provided assistance in procuring the vehicles.