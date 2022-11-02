Ten new buses procured by the Guam Regional Transit Authority back in 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are now en route and are expected "soon," according to interim GRTA Executive Manager Richard Ybanez.

"Because of the pandemic, there was a nationwide shortage of parts, mainly chassis. We just got word that the chassis have been manufactured and they were able to start building our buses. And now, they're en route to Guam," Ybanez said.

He did not specify when the buses would arrive, only that they would come "real soon."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The buses were purchased with federal funds at a cost of about $1 million. They are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will be used on both fixed route and paratransit services, according to Ybanez.

The buses will augment GRTA's current fleet of about 25 vehicles, inclusive of buses and vans. Some of these vehicles are undergoing maintenance, but that is "a revolving process," according to Ybanez.

"These buses run, literally, almost 24/7. So, sometimes we have to put some for maintenance and then we utilize another bus," he added.

GRTA has in-house staff to maintain buses, but also utilized vendor services in the past. That purchase order expired and the agency is now working to obtain a new purchase order for maintenance services, with guidance from the General Services Agency.

The 10 new buses won't be the only new additions to GRTA's fleet, as the agency is still working on procuring more vehicles.

"We are still in the process of procuring six more buses and also ADA-compliant passenger vans. So, we're trying to increase our fleet. And these are all federally funded," Ybanez said.

The interim executive manager spoke briefly about GRTA's fleet updates during a confirmation hearing for Tonya Dee M. McDaniel, a youth member nominee for the GRTA board.

McDaniel, a recent graduate from the University of Guam, said that when she would ride the bus to get to and from school, she didn't see as much youth as she would have liked to see utilizing the public transit system.

"Due to these reasons, I want to learn more about our public transportation system and ways to make it the sustainable and default option for our youth," McDaniel said, adding that she also hopes to better understand the unique issues facing public transport on island, seek ways to transition into electric vehicles, and to involve youth in these conversations.