10 pounds of meth seized from 8 mailed packages

More than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of THC products were seized from mailed packages over a five-month time frame, according to federal authorities in the U.S. District Court of Guam.

Recently unsealed search warrants in the District Court of Guam show that federal authorities found 10.3 pounds of methamphetamine in eight different packages sent to various addresses on the island between December 2021 and as recently as February this year.

Five pounds of THC products were also found inside a parcel sent from Sacramento, California, to an address on West Soledad Avenue in Hagåtña on Sept. 7, 2021.

No charges have been filed against the individuals named on the packages.

Here are the details of the recently unsealed methamphetamine seizures:

• Dec. 28, 2021: 72 grams of meth were found in a package sent from La Miranda, California, to an address on Artemio Cruz Street in Yona.

• Dec. 28, 2021: 450 grams of meth were found in a package sent from Fontana, California, to a Barrigada postal address.

• Dec. 22, 2021: 237 grams of meth were found in a package sent from Adelanto, California, to a Hagåtña postal address.

• Dec. 14, 2021: 2,270 grams of meth were found in a package sent from Corona, California, to an address on Chalan Raymond Sanchez in Mongmong.

• Dec. 7, 2021: 281 grams of meth were found in a package sent from Portland, Oregon, to an address on Chalan Balako, Dededo.

• Jan. 3, 2022: 915 grams of meth were found in a package sent from Las Vegas, to an address on Jose Cruz Street in Talo’fo’fo'.

• Jan. 3, 2022: 231 grams of meth were found in a package sent from Menifee, California, to a Barrigada postal address.

• Feb. 15, 2022: Authorities found 241 grams of meth in a package sent from Rancho Cucumanga, California, to an address on Apacha Lane in Yigo.

There also were previously unsealed court documents detailing prior attempts to smuggle meth through the mail into Guam.

4 pounds disclosed in May

Federal documents that once were confidential and made public in May disclose that more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine were intercepted in the mail on Oct. 16, 2020.

The package was sent from an address in St. George, Utah, to an address along East Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña.

The feds found 1,859 grams of meth, a black long-sleeved shirt, two vacuum-sealed bags and four coffee pods.

2019 warrant, made public in May: 24 pounds seized

Also in early May, documents unsealed from a 2019 search warrant showed that the feds found more than 24 pounds of meth sent inside multiple packages to a home in Yona.

In addition, more than 2 pounds of meth were concealed in a package sent to a Dededo residence in August 2020.

Street value

Federal authorities have said the price of a gram of meth in Guam is $150 to $300.

The street value of the meth seized through these search warrants would range from $2.7 million to more than $5 million if the drug fell into the hands of dealers.

It's unclear why federal prosecutors have not announced new meth smuggling indictments. It's also unclear why some of the cases were made public only recently.

The U.S. attorney's office has declined to comment on or confirm, as part of its procedure, the existence of an ongoing investigation.