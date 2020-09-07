10 seek spot on ed board, 5 for utilities commission

Ten individuals are vying for six elected seats on the Guam Education Board, while five are running for two elected positions on the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

These are based on candidate filings with the Guam Election Commission by Friday's deadline.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said among the items on Monday's GEC meeting agenda is the ratification of education board and utilities commission candidates for the Nov. 3 general election.

That is in addition to the certified primary election candidates WHO automatically advanced to the November general election as a result of a law enacted Aug. 27 that canceled the 2020 primary election.

The 10 candidates for the education board are:

Peter Alecxis Ada

Maria Gutierrez, incumbent

Lourdes Benavente, incumbent

Alexander Duenas

Mark Mendiola, incumbent

Robert Crisostomo

Lawrence Jay Alcairo, incumbent-appointed

Guam Community College President Mary Okada

Salvador J. Avilla

Deborah Ellen

The five candidates for CCU, the commission with oversight of the Guam Waterworks Authority and the Guam Power Authority, are: