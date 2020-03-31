Ten shops at Chamorro Village were broken into recently. According to vendors at the village which caters to local crafts, art and food items, 2 shops were burglarized on Saturday night and 8 more on Sunday night.

Filamore Alcon has had a shop at the Chamorro Village for over 25 years.

On Monday, he was heartbroken to learn that his shop was among eight merchants' shops that had been broken into.

"This is the first major break in involving that much merchants," Alcon told The Guam Daily Post. "Now that many business owners are on a lock down status of not opening, the (criminals) are taking advantage of the situation."

The Guam Gallery of Art was "desecrated" and the culprits stole almost $2,000 worth of Chamorro jewelry.

Many of the stores doors and windows were shattered and various items strewn around each shop as the suspect(s) were searching for items to steal.

Alcon said he believed the Chamorro Village should be held responsible for the damages.

"The major problem was they lock down the Chamorro Village and did not provide us with security. I think someone should be responsible," he said.