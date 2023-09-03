The University of Guam and Guam Green Growth have launched a new program to get students who live in UOG's residence halls involved with sustainable development throughout the region.

Ten students were selected to be part of the first cohort of the G3 Local2030 Islands Network Conservation Corps. On Friday, they took an oath to help spread the skills for sustainable development and they shared their reason for wanting to be a part of the corps.

“I came from Palau and I started (at) the University of Guam this semester,” said McGee Mereb. “The reason why I wanted to join this organization, this group, is that I want to be part of a change toward a sustainable future.”

Each of the students shared similar reasons for joining the corps, and many of them wanted to take the skills they'll learn in the program back to their home islands.

“I am from the island of Saipan, and I am a junior and also a resident assistant here at the University of Guam residence halls, and what I want to do is just make a change,” Aira May Ngalongalo said. “I am just so excited. I can’t wait for this opportunity and to work with my new team.”

Sirena Braiel, Don David, Joshlynn Eberdong, Josh Fanapngag, Jesley Ferdinand, Toyolynn Hilton, Jon Arthur Kihleng and Jonathan Mitsur also were inducted into the Corps.

“We actually have quite a few students here in the UOG residence halls and I understand that this was a really competitive process,” said Austin Shelton, director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant. Shelton noted that each student in the 2030 Islands Network Conservation Corps will receive a monthly stipend.

It also will provide “an opportunity to get out into the community on weekends and holidays and really add to your learning,” Shelton said.

Guam Green Growth, according to Shelton, is the island’s most comprehensive private-public partnership created to achieve a sustainable future.

“And we are doing it in partnership not just locally but regionally and globally, so we are connected to other local islands through the 2030 Islands Network, which is a way for the United Nations to implement these goals at a local level,” Shelton said. “All of your islands, almost all of your islands, are official members of this network, like the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau. They are working toward simultaneously on local actions to create a sustainable future.”

Like those in the regular Conservation Corps, the 10 students in the first cohort of the 2030 Islands Network Conservation Corps will engage in the community through projects like invasive species removal, tree planting, island beautification and receiving lessons about the green economy in agriculture and aquaculture.