A man who admitted to raping a teenage girl known to him will spend 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

Athen Trickson Barbosa, 24, was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct last December, The Guam Daily Post files state.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police in February 2019 that she had been sexually assaulted by Barbosa.

He was accused of molesting the child beginning in June 2018 before he raped her, court documents state.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed down by the court. The message is clear: don’t touch children,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown.

Barbosa will have to register as a level one sex offender.

He will also serve a three-year parole term following his release from DOC.