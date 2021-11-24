Benjamin Pablo will spend 10 years in the local prison in connection with a rape and robbery at Ipan Beach in 2018.

He was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony.

“I came from behind and put her down and had sexual intercourse with her,” Pablo said.

He will have to register as a level-three sex offender and must stay away from the victim.

Prior to hearing his fate, Pablo was confronted by the woman he attacked.

“I was given a life sentence of suffering because of your actions done onto me. I can only hope that you are implied the same,” the victim said. “I did not know you. We have never met before. I did not give you a reason to attack me in any way. You intentionally frightened me and I know you remember saying that you will kill us. Because I will never forget hearing your terrifying voice saying it. It was so terrifying that not even my friend thought to help me while you were raping me. The impact of the ambush, the robbery, and the rape instilled upon me can be better told by my daughters and my sister. They witness a complete change in me from before the incident to what became of me after. The impact lies in their pain that they felt since seeing me completely shut down for months.”

The victim told Pablo she that since the incident, she has suffered from panic attacks and moments of uncontrollable crying.

“The motivation I used to give my children naturally by my example faded without my choice,” she said. “I felt rage and emotional pain because I know you heard me repeatedly telling you to stop. I even stripped my pride and I said please. You never once verbally said you were going to take my body. You took my right away to say no to that. Not only did I lose my sense of security at that time; it continues to be gone in my daily life when you no longer had a physical hold on me. I know you heard me begging to stop while I was sobbing ... All the years of hard work I’ve done to be a person I love so much still feels like it won’t come back since that day. What right does anyone have to decide that they can rape a person?”

Pablo was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree robbery, theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault, and eluding a police officer before taking the government’s plea deal.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, it was on May 1, 2018, the victim was at the beach with a friend when the suspect held her at knifepoint and raped her before stealing her car.

“I must be grateful for whatever efforts made by the people empowered to give justice, but I leave my trust in a higher power that you do time because you obviously are not remorseful, or you would have shown signs of atonement or acknowledgment by now. Only death is worse than what you did to me,” the woman said.